Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 76-year-old man is the latest homicide victim in Baltimore.
Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide after officers found Richard Abraham Diggs with stab wounds in the 2200 block of Wallbrook Avenue Tuesday around 5:50 p.m.
Officers found Diggs unresponsive and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
There have been 48 homicides in Baltimore city so far this year.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.