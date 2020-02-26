BALTIMORE (CNN/WJZ) — The study abroad program Semester at Sea is rerouting with hundreds of American students on board.

The program is based on a cruise ship that’s been retrofitted into a floating college campus.

After visiting Japan and Vietnam earlier this semester, the ship was due to port in Seychelles, but was told it would be blocked by local officials.

“We have just learned that the Seychelles Ministry of Health and the Seychelles Port Authority has denied the MV World Odyssey entry to the Seychelles,” the program announced on its website. “Despite multiple appeals and no evidence of health concerns on the ship, the decision was upheld.”

The announcement comes in the wake of the coronavirus scare, however, there are no confirmed cases on the Semester at Sea cruise ship.

Morgan State University said it has one student who is in the program.

The University told WJZ in an email:

“[We] can confirm that the University does have one student participating in the Spring 2020 Voyage for Semester at Sea. The University has maintained consistent communications with the Semester at Sea risk management team since their departure. There have been changes to ship’s itinerary to avoid risk of exposure. The University has also been in communication with the student and that individual is doing fine.”

The ship has been given permission to sail to Maputo, Mozambique in East Africa.