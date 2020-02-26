GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A high school senior out of Montgomery County is inspiring others through her words.

Adjo Evonlah, of Northwest High School, is this year’s WJZ Black History Month Oratory Competition winner!

“Being an African American student, I look for ways to not only represent myself but our entire race and student body in a positive light,” Evonlah said.

Evonlah’s winning speech was based on a quote by Audrey Lorde.

“When I dare to be powerful to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I’m afraid,” Evonlah said.

She also made sure to weave in her love of poetry into her oration.

“My people were tired of being three-fifths of a person, so they used five-fifths of their energy, despite being filled with ten-fifths of fear to pursue this vision,” Evonlah said.

Evonlah’s former English teacher at Northwest High School said she’s proud to see her students excel.

“Adjo is definitely a leader, and I think that other students can look to her as someone to aspire to,” Nicole Hider, an English teacher at Northwest High School, said.

Hider said she’s not shocked to see Evonlah soar to greater heights.

“She’s always trying to find a way to distinguish herself,” Hider said. “So that’s just one of the things that make her great.”

As a first-generation Ghanaian, this win is only the beginning of her future.

“I aspire to be an attorney specializing in criminal justice with a strong-rooted background in journalism and in the arts to give a voice to the voiceless in everything I do,” Evonlah said.

She also had some words of advice for future contestants.

“Go for it,” Evonlah said. “Because if you don’t try, the answer will always be no.”

Evonlah is no stranger to taking first place and winning medals. Just this past week, she won the Council Member for the Day Challenge in Montgomery County.