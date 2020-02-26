  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Whether it’s red or white, you can expect to buy a bottle of wine in Maryland for much cheaper than other states.

According to House Method, the average bottle of wine in Maryland costs only $11.14 – making it one of the cheapest states in the country, compared to the national average of $13.36.

In Maryland, the average cost of a red is $14.97 and the average cost of a white is $8.47. A rose is typically priced around $9.99.

It comes in just behind Massachusetts, which has the cheapest average price for wine at just $10.97.

To get a detailed list state-by-state, check out: https://housemethod.com/lifestyle/wine-cost-state/

