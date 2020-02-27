



An Anne Arundel County Police detective who has been recovering out of state after being injured in a police-involved shooting has returned home.

Det. Ian Preece was injured in a police-involved shooting that happened in the Curtis Bay area of Anne Arundel County on February 5. He returned home Thursday.

Det. Scott Ballard was also injured in that same police-involved shooting.

According to police, the officers were investigating the murder of a man who suffered upper body trauma when they noticed the victim’s vehicle was missing.

About six hours later, the detectives found the victim’s vehicle in Baltimore City right on the county line. The detectives tried to pull over a person of interest in a murder investigation near the border with Baltimore City on Fort Smallwood Road.

The man then fired at the officers, hitting Ballard. Ballard went to a nearby convenience store to get help, while Preece continued the pursuit.

That pursuit continued into the Stoney Beach neighborhood of Riviera Beach and Pasadena.

The suspect then bailed out of the car and fired multiple rounds at the officer and Preece was struck by gunfire.

Anne Arundel County Police posted this video on Facebook of Det. Preece returning home:

“Detective Preece has been recovering out of state. We are THRILLED to have him back in our county with his blue family! Don’t worry Preece family, we promise to take good care of him! WELCOME HOME BROTHER!”