



A $3.2 million study to help manage Baltimore’s coastal flooding has been halted after federal funding was not approved for the project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Baltimore (USACE) made the announcement Tuesday saying, “We regret to inform you that we have to suspend further work on the study at this time.”

The USACE did not receive the necessary federal funding for the “Baltimore Coastal Storm Risk Management Study” from President Donald Trump’s administration. Nationwide, most of the other USACE coastal studies were also not funded.

“We intend to use the remaining federal and non-federal funds we have to complete our economic evaluation of potential alternatives and to reduce our list of potential coastal flood risk management alternatives to those that are most feasible and cost-effective,” the update on the USACE website stated.

The Baltimore region was identified as one the focus area in the North Atlantic Coastal Comprehensive Study finished in January 2015 as a part of the Hurricane Sandy recovery effort.

According to USACE, Baltimore is ” highly susceptible” to flooding.

Twice in August 2019, Fells Point and other low-lying parts of the city flooding during heavy rains.

The study would evaluate coastal flooding and coastal storm damage in the Baltimore metro area and in areas along the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.

The three-year study includes parts of Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

It would define areas that are potentially at risk for coastal flooding and storm damage and look for opportunities to strengthen the coastline.

The study was supposed to be funded partially by Maryland’s Department of Transportation and USACE. Federal funding was supposed to cover $1.7 million of the cost.

For now, USACE said they are committed to the flood risk in the Baltimore region and will execute the study if they receive the funding.