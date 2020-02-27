Hi Everyone!
Wind Chill: two words we have not had to deal with all that much this season. Three more words: a good thing. But toda, I believe we will be dealing with temps 10-12° below the forecast high of 44°.
But with the skies mostly clear, and with the sun getting high in the sky, (as in feeling a bit warm), the effect won’t be as jolting as what we’d feel in January.
Re-read the last line it is a look at the general feeling of this Winter season. It is the end of February and I think I have had only one blog before this where I have felt compelled to discuss “wind chill.” #WOW!
Beyond the chill down of the next three day’s something we have discussed MANY times this Winter season, a warm-up, begins/happens. (Matter of fact we are seeing much warmer temps on Sunday that expected even a couple of days ago.) From 40° on Saturday to Sunday through Wednesday, 52-60-64-65°.
Re-read that last line. It is THE look at the general feeling of this Winter season.
MB!