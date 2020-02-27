BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh walked into a federal courthouse Thursday morning for her sentencing in the “Healthy Holly” book scandal. Pugh is set to be sentenced in a lucrative, years-long scheme that sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.
‘I Really Messed Up’ | Catherine Pugh’s Team Shares Emotional Apology Video Ahead Of Sentencing
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November.
The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned in May after authorities began investigating bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Prosecutors have asked for a prison term of nearly five years.
On Wednesday night, Pugh released an almost 13-minute long video apologizing to “the citizens, to young people, to partners, my friends, everyone I’ve offended (and) everyone I’ve hurt.”
“I know better who I am, but I also know where I am and I accept responsibility, I accept total responsibility,” Pugh said. “I pled guilty. I’m sorry. I don’t know any other words that could be stronger. I’m so sorry, I really am sorry.”
