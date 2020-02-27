



Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the “Healthy Holly” book scandal.

Pugh walked into a federal courthouse Thursday morning for her sentencing in a lucrative, years-long scheme in which she sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.

BREAKING: Catherine Pugh sentenced to 36 months in prison for her role in the Healthy Holly book scheme. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 27, 2020

The sentencing came hours after Pugh’s lawyers released a pre-produced video apology from her.

At sentencing, Judge Deborah Chasanow said Pugh’s actions were not simply a lapse in judgment.

“This became a very large fraud,” Chasanow said.

Chasanow called the disruption to the city “drastic” and the impact on Baltimore “very tragic.”

At a news conference after Pugh’s sentencing was announced, U.S. Attorney Robert Hur said holding public office is a rare privilege and Pugh’s actions “undermine(s) everyone’s faith in government.”

“This is a tragedy and the last thing our city needs,” Hur said.

Hur said while his office had asked for a nearly five-year sentence, Chasanow clearly put a lot of thought into the sentence.

“This is not a light sentence in my view and should not be regarded as such,” he said, adding he’s confident Chasanow considered “everything she needed to do under the law.”

The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion.

She had been accused of defrauding people who bought her “Healthy Holly” children’s books out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, then using the money to fund her campaign for mayor.

The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned in May after authorities began investigating bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors had asked for a prison term of nearly five years, while her defense team asked for a sentence of one year and one day behind bars.

On Wednesday night, Pugh released an almost 13-minute long video apologizing to “the citizens, to young people, to partners, my friends, everyone I’ve offended (and) everyone I’ve hurt.”

“I accept total responsibility. I accept total responsibility. I plead guilty, I’m sorry. I don’t know any other words that could be stronger. I’m so sorry.” Pugh said in the video.

She said she knows this has brought negative attention to the city she once led.

“By pleading guilty and by being involved in all of this that has led me here today, it’s created such a ringing negativity on our city,” Pugh said.

WJZ’s Paul Gessler is inside the courtroom now, where witnesses from both sides will be addressing the judge. Pugh’s attorneys said there was also a possibility she would address the judge directly.