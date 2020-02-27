



The owner of a Canton tanning salon got quite the surprise when Celine Dion stopped by before her performance in Baltimore on Monday night.

Kalliopi Karamichalis estimates she’s greeted 40,000 people at Harbor Lights Tanning Studio, but none quite like the superstar recording artist who walked through the door.

“Black Suburban pulls up, all these guys get out, someone was blocking the fans, and Celine Dion opens up the door and walks in,” Karamichalis said. “I thought I was going to die.”

The five-time Grammy award-winning artist was in Baltimore for a stop on her current world tour “Courage.”

“She grabbed me because I couldn’t stop crying, and she just hugged me and was like ‘You’re sweet,’ and I was just flabbergasted,” Karamichalis said.

Kalliopi, who did manage to ask for a picture, wasn’t even supposed to be working. She was covering for an employee who called out.

WJZ’s Sean Streicher: The employee you were covering for, what did they say?

Kalliopi Karamichalis: She was devastated that she was not here for that. I was grateful that she had called out.

The tanning salon did not say whether Celine Dion got a traditional tan or a spray, but the fact that she was in Canton was pretty cool.

“Just happy that she was here, happy that she was representing our town and Baltimore because we are a small town and when someone like Celine comes, it’s kind of a big deal to us,” Karamichalis said.

To celebrate the celebrity appearance Harbor Lights Tanning Studio is giving away free tanning sessions. You just need to use the code word “Celine.”