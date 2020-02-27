Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The driver involved in a crash on Peninsula Expressway earlier this month has died, Baltimore County Police said Thursday.
Scout Nelson Custer, of Martinsville, Virginia, died of his injuries Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after he was critically injured in the crash on February 9.
Police said Custer was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound on Peninsula Expressway south of the Bear Creak drawbridge when he stopped on the shoulder, tried to make a u-turn and was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
A person in the car with Custer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no one in the Tahoe was hurt.
Baltimore County Police are still investigating this crash.