BALTIMORE (AP) — The former mayor of Baltimore is set to sentenced in a lucrative, years long scheme that sold her self-published children’s books to nonprofits and foundations to promote her political career and fund her run for mayor.
Catherine Pugh is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Baltimore.
The 69-year-old pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax evasion charges in November.
The veteran Democratic politician was elected mayor in 2016 and resigned in May after authorities began investigating bulk sales of her “Healthy Holly” paperbacks that netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Prosecutors have asked for a prison term of nearly five years.
