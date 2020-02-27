ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan addressed the public Thursday, saying that while Marylanders should not panic, they should be taking the novel coronavirus COVID-19 seriously.
The governor had just gotten off the phone with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been put in charge of the national coronavirus task force.
He said that all state agencies are working to get ready for a possible spread across Maryland, and will set aside $10 million for preparedness actions.
Gov. Larry Hogan did confirm that two people who recently went to China have met the criteria as of Thursday to be tested for COVID-19, bringing the total tested to four people- with the first two testing negative.
The Maryland Department of Health’s coronavirus tracker hasn’t updated that number yet.
“I would encourage all Marylanders not to panic but to take this seriously and to continue to stay informed.” Gov. Hogan said.
He added local schools and daycares should be prepared with contingency plans for potential long-term closures, communities should prepare to cancel or postpone mass gatherings and local businesses should be ready to adjust for possible work-from-home scenarios.
This story is developing.