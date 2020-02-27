  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gusts, Traffic, Weather, Wind

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Gusty winds will be present throughout the day in the Maryland.

The winds were causing road troubles early Thursday morning.

Winds are expected to be steady at around 15 to 20 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.

The wind is expected to bring temperatures down about 10 to 12 degrees.

Comments

Leave a Reply