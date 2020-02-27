BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Gusty winds will be present throughout the day in the Maryland.
The winds were causing road troubles early Thursday morning.
BRIDGE💨STATUS: Bay & Key Bridges under limited restrictions (no house trailers or empty box trailers). Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI8LP0S #mdwx #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/t8GnVgeHm3
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 27, 2020
Winds are expected to be steady at around 15 to 20 mph. Gusts of up to 40 mph are possible.
#mdwx Steady winds of 15-20 mph today. But it is the possible gusts to 40 mph that has our attention. Current gusts over the past 15 minutes here on TV Hill, and around the area. pic.twitter.com/OwHI10BFgG
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 27, 2020
The wind is expected to bring temperatures down about 10 to 12 degrees.