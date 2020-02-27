BREAKING:Former Mayor Catherine Pugh Sentenced To 3 Years In Federal Prison In Healthy Holly Book Scandal
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after multiple racial epithets were found inside a bathroom stall at a Salisbury restaurant Wednesday night.

Police said the owner of the restaurant in the 1400 block of South Salisbury Boulevard called them around 9:30 p.m. after finding the racist comments scratched into the door and walls of a stall in the women’s bathroom.

The discovery comes in the wake of two instances of racist graffiti being found at Salisbury University this school year. Police identified a suspect in one of the instances, saying only that the person was not a part of the campus community.

It’s not immediately clear if the cases are connected.

State police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-749-3101.

