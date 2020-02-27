  • WJZ 13On Air

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon had 22 points as St. Francis (Pa.) stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 75-62 on Thursday night. Keith Braxton added 20 points for the Red Flash. Braxton also had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Tyler Stewart had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (20-8, 13-4 Northeast Conference).

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (11-19, 7-10). Vado Morse added 10 points.

Jalen Gibbs, who was second on the Mountaineers in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, had only five points. He shot 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. St. Francis (Pa.) defeated Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Feb. 15. St. Francis (Pa.) finishes out the regular season against Robert Morris on the road on Saturday. Mount St. Mary’s finishes out the regular season against Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday.

