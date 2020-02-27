Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A windy and dry Thursday will end on a cold, but dry note, as our winds, slowly diminish later.
Most places will range between 25 and 30 overnight and recover to 40 and 45 Friday with partly sunny skies
The coldest day of the week will come Saturday as we will hold in the upper 30’s, despite mainly sunny skies. A warmup is on tap for the first day of March, and 52 with bright sunshine should greet us Sunday!
Even milder air, but showers, will approach most of next week, but very mild temperatures will make it feel like April again!
See ya! Bob Turk