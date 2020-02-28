Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police charged a 39-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with sex trafficking and prostitution following a sting.
During an undercover human trafficking sting on Monday, Feb. 24, police learned of possible prostitution activity at a hotel in Elkridge.
Police believe Norman Hightower and Nicole Marie Riley, both without fixed addresses, posted online ads, arranged prostitution appointments and travel for an 18-year-old woman. They kept all her money.
Both are currently being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.