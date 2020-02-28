Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man died after an alleged fight last year.
Officers responded to Poplar Grove and Edmonston Avenue around 1:10 a.m. on September 14, 2019 for a reported assault.
There, they found Howard Carlton Tyree suffering from trauma to his face. Medics took Tyree to the hospital, where he later died.
Witnesses told police Tyree was involved in a fight with an unidentified suspect.
His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide on Feb. 25, 2020.
Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.