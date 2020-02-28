Filed Under:Antony Lewis, Baltimore, Baltimore News, bus assault, bus stop assault, COlumbia, Cutting, Howard County, Local TV, RTA, Talkers


COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia man has been arrested in two separate assaults, including one in which he allegedly cut a person at a bus stop, police said Friday.

Antony Lewis, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said he cut a person on the hand at a bus stop near the intersection of Standford Boulevard and McGaw Road in Columbia around noon on February 18.

He was also wanted for a separate cutting incident Thursday on an RTA bus, police said. In that incident, Lewis allegedly also cut a person on the hand.

