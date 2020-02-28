COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A Columbia man has been arrested in two separate assaults, including one in which he allegedly cut a person at a bus stop, police said Friday.
Antony Lewis, 45, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Police said he cut a person on the hand at a bus stop near the intersection of Standford Boulevard and McGaw Road in Columbia around noon on February 18.
He was also wanted for a separate cutting incident Thursday on an RTA bus, police said. In that incident, Lewis allegedly also cut a person on the hand.