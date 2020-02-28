



This summer, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office is offering students a chance to get an up-close look at the criminal justice system.

The Junior State’s Attorney Program will allow rising ninth-grade students from Baltimore to work alongside police officers, judges and city leaders for six weeks starting in late June.

The program is designed to give students hands-on experience in careers in the criminal justice system.

“The Junior State’s Attorney’s summer program is a wonderful opportunity for young people to engage and to see the inner workings of the criminal justice system,” said Shalik Fulton, the youth coordinator of the state’s attorney’s office’s crime control and prevention unit.

Students will get to meet judges, discuss civics and the law and visit a number of city buildings, including City Hall, police headquarters and a courtroom.

“We inspire them to want to pursue a career in one of those fields instead of having to meet them in an unfortunate circumstance that would land them in jail,” said Angel White, the director of the state’s attorney’s office’s crime control and prevention unit.

Monyae Smalls, a Baltimore City College student, recalled his experience in the program.

“We met assistant state’s attorneys, we met the mayor, we actually worked inside of City Hall,” Smalls said.

At the end of the six weeks, the students take part in a mock trial at the University of Baltimore with each student playing a role.

“They get to get hands-on experience and see what actually happens and see what gets put into building a case,” Fulton said.

Each year, 55 students are selected to take part after submitting an application and essay as well as sitting down for an interview. They’re also paid for their time.

The deadline to sign up is March 2; for more information, click here.