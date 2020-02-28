  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two weeks into Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s pothole challenge, nearly 1,700 potholes have been filled citywide.

The program aims to fill 5,000 potholes in just 50 days, an average of 100 per day. So far, city workers have filled 1,684 potholes since February 12.

The city’s transportation said more than 600 potholes were filled in within the program’s first week.

To report potholes, residents can call 311 or use the 311 app.

