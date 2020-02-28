



With the NFL Scouting Combine officially underway in Indianapolis, NFL Draft season is now in full swing.

For Ravens fans, the draft offers a hope that the team will add an impact player or two that can push John Harbaugh’s squad over the finish line and into a Super Bowl appearance. The Ravens were the talk of the league for much of 2019 thanks to the performance of quarterback Lamar Jackson and a punishing running game designed by offensive coordinator Greg Roman to take advantage of the strengths of Jackson and running back Mark Ingram. But, when it came to playoff time, that offense fizzled a bit, as the team couldn’t generate the same explosive plays they had during the regular season.

Some of that can be attributed to injuries; both Mark Ingram and tight end Mark Andrews weren’t fully healthy in the loss to the Tennessee Titans. But it also has to do with a lack of legitimate receiving options on the outside. While Marquise Brown had a strong rookie season, the combination of Willie Snead, Seth Roberts and rookie Miles Boykin didn’t exactly strike fear into the Titans, and it showed. Brown is likely to take a step forward in Year 2, and Boykin can certainly improve as well. But this year’s wide receiver class is being touted as one of the deepest ever. As such, there are a couple of names to keep an eye on who could intrigue GM Eric DeCosta with the 28th pick of the first round.

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

At pick No. 28, the Ravens are likely out of the running for any of the top three receivers in Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III (who lit up the Combine Thursday). But, the 23rd-ranked prospect on CBSSports.com’s board is the 6’4″ 216-pound receiver from Clemson. While Higgins didn’t do any drills at the Combine, his production for the Tigers speaks for itself. In his two years as a starter at Clemson, Higgins hauled in 118 catches for 2,103 yards and 25 touchdowns.

More importantly, for the Ravens offense, he provides a big-bodied, physical receiver to combine with the light and speedy Brown for a potent 1-2 punch. There is no guarantee he gets to No. 28, but if he’s there, he’s a strong option.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

Shenault Jr. is the 30th-ranked prospect on CBSSports.com’s board and the fifth-best receiver available according to their rankings. He showed off solid, if unspectacular speed at the Combine, running a 4.58 40. But he’s another physical receiver (6’1″ 227) who was highly productive at the college level. He had 142 catches for 1,775 yards and 10 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Buffs.

The biggest question mark with him is his injury history. He missed time in each of the last two years due to injury, and he had surgery on his labrum and toe prior to the 2019 season.

Of course, the team could always wait on a wide receiver to take one in the later rounds with how deep the class is. If DeCosta decides to go that route, there is one other gaping hole on the team that could be addressed in the first round: pass rusher.

As a team, the Ravens picked up 37 sacks in 2019, with 9.5 of those coming from free agent-to-be Matt Judon. While the team says they would like to re-sign Judon as a free agent, adding another pass rusher is key. Luckily, there are a pair of guys who could be available in the late first round who would fit in nicely.

Terrell Lewis, OLB/EDGE, Alabama

We know the Ravens have enjoyed selecting players from Nick Saban’s program over the years, with many of them going on to become key starters in the league. Lewis has more questions about him than some of those other selections simply due to his injury history. He missed most of 2017 due to an elbow injury and all of 2018 with a torn ACL. But, as a junior this season for the Tide, he was productive, with 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

At 6’5″ 262 pounds, Lewis has the size that you would hope for at the position, and he certainly has the athleticism. A Washington, D.C. native, he wouldn’t be too far from his hometown if the Ravens were to bring him in. He’s ranked at the 38th-best prospect on CBSSports.com’s board, and he’ll likely be available at the end of the first round when Baltimore is on the board.

Curtis Weaver, LB/EDGE, Boise State

Weaver doesn’t have the same injury concerns as Lewis. He played in 40 games over three seasons for the Broncos and was wildly productive in that time, totaling 47.5 tackles for loss and 34 sacks. The biggest question with him comes in the run game where NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says he “Allows himself to be sealed by play-side run blocks.”

Zierlein also notes that Weaver isn’t the most explosive athlete, so his production may not be quite as high when facing better athletes at the NFL level. Still, as a pass rusher, Weaver has an array of moves and counter moves that he used effectively in his three seasons with the Broncos.

Finally, the Ravens do have a need at cornerback. Currently, both Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith are set to be free agents, while Tavon Young is coming off a neck injury serious enough to keep him out all season. Marlon Humphrey is entering the final year of his contract. They are in the process of negotiating an extension, but another young corner would help. Keep an eye on these three guys at the Combine on Sunday.

Trevon Diggs, DB, Alabama

A four-year player for the Tide, Diggs is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon. A former wide receiver himself, Diggs has a nice blend of size and speed that has him rated as the third-best corner in the class on CBSSports.com’s board. Piling up 37 tackles and three interceptions in his senior season, Diggs faced some tough matchups in the SEC and acquitted himself well.

CJ Henderson, DB, Florida

Another multi-year SEC corner, Henderson gets an even higher grade from Zierlein than Diggs. CBSSports.com rates him as the fourth-best corner in the draft. At 6’1″ and 204 pounds, Henderson is one of the speediest defensive backs available. As a junior for the Gators, he tallied 11 pass breakups and 33 tackles including three tackles for loss. Zierlein notes that Henderson needs to become a better tackler, but he brings plenty of competitiveness.

A.J. Terrell, DB, Clemson

Terrell was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, and he saw action immediately for the Tigers. He started all 14 games for Clemson in each of the last two seasons and showed plenty of willingness to tackle, piling up 87 tackles, and added five picks. He didn’t have as many interceptions or pass breakups as Henderson, but Terrell has good size (6’1″ 195) and showed a lot of fight on 50/50 balls against opposing receivers in coverage.

There is still plenty of time between now and the draft. And the team is likely to try and address a couple of holes in free agency. But, at the moment, these seven guys are players Ravens fans should keep an eye on.