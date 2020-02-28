CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Carroll County Health Department is alerting the public after they saw a spike in overdoses and drug-related deaths in the county in the last 24 hours.
The county health department posted the alert to their Facebook page on Thursday.
“While the reason for this increase in overdoses is not yet known, overdose spikes are often due to fentanyl and other similar chemicals, which may be added to heroin or cocaine,” the health department stated. “Counterfeit pain and anxiety pills (for example Percocet, oxycodone, Xanax and others) may also be laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl and similar drugs are very potent and increase the risk of overdose and death.”
The health department didn’t say how many people overdosed or died.
They did offer some information on the signs of an overdose:
- Slow, shallow breathing or not breathing
- Slow heartbeat or no heartbeat
- Not waking up or not responding to voice or touch
- Limp body
- Choking or gurgling sounds, vomiting
- Pale, clammy skin; blue or gray lips and fingertips
- Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
You should call 911 if you think someone is overdosing or administer Naxolone if you have it.
For resources on recovery, click here.