ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman who died on campus last week.
David Forney, 22, was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall last Thursday. His cause of death is still unknown.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Tuesday in the Naval Academy chapel. Following the service, Forney will be buried in the Naval Academy cemetery.
The Walkersville, Maryland, native was also an offensive guard on Navy’s football team.
His godfather Frankie Orange remembered Forney as “everything you would want your kid to grow up to be.”
Forney was the second midshipman to die at the academy in February; on February 8, Midshipman 3rd Class Duke Carrillo died during the 1.5-mile run portion of a physical readiness test.