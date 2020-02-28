Comments
GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Garrett County firefighters battled a garage fire Thursday night in Grantsville.
Crews responded to the 800 block of Fosters Inn Road around 10 p.m. where they found a detached garage on fire.
The fire was contained in about 35 minutes.
There are no reported injuries or fatalities.
Two vehicles, a motorcycle and a John Deere tractor were stored in the garage at the time of the fire.
Damages are estimated at $60,000.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.