GRANTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Garrett County firefighters battled a garage fire Thursday night in Grantsville.

Crews responded to the 800 block of Fosters Inn Road around 10 p.m. where they found a detached garage on fire.

The fire was contained in about 35 minutes.

There are no reported injuries or fatalities.

Two vehicles, a motorcycle and a John Deere tractor were stored in the garage at the time of the fire.

Damages are estimated at $60,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

