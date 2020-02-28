BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 31-year-old man who was in the United States illegally was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison for selling heroin in Cecil County, the justice department said.
Ivanovich Constanzo Mercedes-Soriano, of Aberdeen, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison and a year of supervised release for conspiring to distribute both cocaine and heroin. He also made a false claim for citizenship, according to the justice department.
According to his plea agreement, Mercedes-Soriano was a citizen of the Dominican Republic and was in the U.S. illegally. He reportedly conspired with at least two other men to deal drugs in Cecil County.
He was arrested in August 2018 after a drug deal, officials said.
Police searched his apartment a month later after hearing a phone call in which he reportedly told another man there were items that needed to be disposed of. Inside the apartment, they found 160 grams of heroin, 222 grams of heroin and fentanyl and 32 grams of crack cocaine.
After being released from prison, Mercedes-Soriano will be deported to the Dominican Republic, the justice department said.
Three other men pleaded guilty in the case.