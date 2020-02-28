BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney Friday urged “some candidates” to drop out of the race in order to help narrow the field and give the party “the best chance” of beating President Donald Trump.
The former Maryland representative, who ended his bid for the White House in January, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post, saying while “only the remaining candidates themselves know what course is best,” he thinks some should end their campaigns in order to help the party unify around a “pragmatic” candidate. He did not mention any current candidates by name.
“As other candidates consider this decision, I urge them to remember why they were called to public service in the first place: to make a difference. And they have,” Delaney wrote. “They have contributed to the debate and made a disproportionate difference. Leaving is not a defeat. It is a triumph.”
Delaney said he wants to see Democrats pick a candidate “who is committed to governing with fact-based, bipartisan solutions” and who can beat Trump in November.
“And if we, the Democratic Party, want to give ourselves the best chance of beating Trump, I urge some candidates to exit so they don’t continue to fracture the vote, work against each other and prevent a pragmatic candidate from being our nominee. It’s not about you,” he wrote.