NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s lieutenant governor is getting in on the hype surrounding a North East Walmart employee whose photos have gone viral.
Charlene from the North East store has been photographed showcasing a number of the store’s products, including everything from cabbages to a patio set.
North East Walmart Employee Going Viral For Posing With Store Merchandise
On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford posted a photo with Charlene in which the two went “fishing” in what appears to be a pool liner. The duo also had a cooler filled with sweet treats from the store.
Got a bit “caught up” in the Charlene hype at @Walmart North East today 🐟🎣 #TeamCharlene pic.twitter.com/dWc9nZ4U7M
— Boyd Rutherford (@BoydKRutherford) February 28, 2020
“I had a “reel”-y good time meeting Charlene and her crew at the @Walmart North East today (despite our expressions),” Rutherford wrote in a follow-up tweet Friday evening. “Thank you for having me and for bringing some positive viral attention to Cecil County, MD! #TeamCharlene”