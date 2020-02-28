  • WJZ 13On Air

NORTH EAST, Md.


NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s lieutenant governor is getting in on the hype surrounding a North East Walmart employee whose photos have gone viral.

Charlene from the North East store has been photographed showcasing a number of the store’s products, including everything from cabbages to a patio set.

On Friday, Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford posted a photo with Charlene in which the two went “fishing” in what appears to be a pool liner. The duo also had a cooler filled with sweet treats from the store.

“I had a “reel”-y good time meeting Charlene and her crew at the @Walmart North East today (despite our expressions),” Rutherford wrote in a follow-up tweet Friday evening. “Thank you for having me and for bringing some positive viral attention to Cecil County, MD! #TeamCharlene”

