ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A sweeping plan to overhaul Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore has cleared a key hurdle in the Maryland General Assembly.
By unanimous vote, the plan won the approval of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.
The measure calls for the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to pay for renovations at Pimlico and Laurel Park in Anne Arundel County.
The legislation will go to the full Senate next week.