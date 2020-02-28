TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University has suspended all study abroad trips to China, Japan, and Italy for the rest of the Spring 2020 term as they continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak.
“Together with our international partners, Towson University is taking all necessary precautions to provide for the health and safety of our students abroad and to allow for the continuation of academic programming in case of possible temporary closures. We remain committed to supporting our students during their study abroad experience.”
There are currently students, faculty, and staff studying abroad in Italy and Japan. According to CDC travel advisories, TU officials say that there is not an immediate action to withdraw them. However, the university will be ready at any time to assist an early-arrival back home.
Currently, no decisions have been made yet for travel during spring break, summer, or fall terms.
TU officials will continue to evaluate this widespread situation based on recommendations of both host country and U.S. public health authorities and will take action if necessary.
TU shares the following precautions:
- Keep your immunizations up-to-date including an annual flu shot.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
- Wash your hands often with soap and water following the CDC’s handwashing guidelines (https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/)
