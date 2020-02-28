  • WJZ 13On Air

BITTINGER, Md. (WJZ) — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Garrett County Friday morning, killing the driver, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Bittinger Road in Bittinger. Police said the truck was heading south on Bittinger Road when the driver lost control, left the road, overturned and crashed into the house.

The driver, Gregory Skidmore, 62, of Frostburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people inside the home at the time were not hurt, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

