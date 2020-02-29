



Baltimore City Police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other Friday night.

Officers first responded to a report of a shooting at 10:10p.m. Friday evening at North Milton Avenue and Biddle street.

When they arrived on scene they discovered 37-year-old Floyd Huntley of the 1300 block of E. Biddle street suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Huntley was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died a short time later.

Homicide detectives believe the victim had been shot by an unidentified man who was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket with acid washed jeans and black shoes.

About 45-minutes later at 10:54p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Gibbons Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

When police arrived they found 26-year-old Graham Blake who lived on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Blake was also transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide detectives say a 19-year-old male has been taken into custody and is considered a person of interest in the shooting.

It is not clear if these two shootings are connected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baltimore City Police or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

