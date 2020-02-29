Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 60-year-old man who police say was found beaten in Baltimore last week, has died from his injuries, according to officials.
Police say they were called to the 500 block of Guilford Avenue for an aggravated assault around 2:30 p.m. on February 18, 2020.
When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Louis Henson suffering from injuries that were caused by being beaten.
Henson was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital.
He died from his injuries Saturday shortly before 10 a.m.
The suspect, 33-year-old Rashad Peartree, has been arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault.
Homicide detectives will speak with the State’s Attorney to have the charges amended.