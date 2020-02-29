Comments
LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — If you have big plans for home renovation projects this spring, or if you’re looking for a good contractor, the Maryland State Fairgrounds is where you want to go.
The Maryland Home and Garden Show is the place to meet the area’s top professionals all in one place.
There are 400 exhibitors in all, garden showcases, flower and craft shows and a petting zoo for kids.
They’ll even have some wine tastings and special guests.
It’s just $10 to get in.
The event will run this weekend and again March 6 through 8.