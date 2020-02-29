Comments
TOWSON, MD (WJZ)– Officials with Towson University have confirmed sophomore Oluwadmilare “Michael” Oyinloye has died after he collapsed playing basketball Friday evening.
TOWSON, MD (WJZ)– Officials with Towson University have confirmed sophomore Oluwadmilare “Michael” Oyinloye has died after he collapsed playing basketball Friday evening.
First responders were called to Burdick Hall to the university’s recreation center after his sudden collapse on the court.
When they arrived they gave Oyinloye CPR and life support before transporting him to the University of Maryland St Joseph’s Medical Center where he later died.
In a statement posted on twitter the university said, “The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Micheal’s family and friends.”
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook