TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials with Towson University confirmed sophomore Oluwadmilare “Michael” Oyinloye died after he collapsed playing basketball Friday evening.
First responders were called to Burdick Hall, the University’s recreation center, after his sudden collapse on the court.
When they arrived, they gave Oyinloye CPR and life support before transporting him to the University of Maryland St Joseph’s Medical Center where he later died.
In a statement posted on twitter, the University said, “The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Micheal’s family and friends.”