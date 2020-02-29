Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested and charged a University of Maryland, College Park student who allegedly sent anti-Semitic text messages to another student on campus.
University of Maryland Police said a student reported that she received anti-Semitic messages from a person she did not know.
Through an investigation, a detective was able to identify the suspect who allegedly sent multiple messages to the victim because of her religious beliefs.
Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah has been charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse, race/religion crime.
Police have not yet released a mugshot of the suspect.