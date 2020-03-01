  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMMadam Secretary
    03:05 AMBeautiful Homes & Great Estates
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Baltimore police said Sunday night.

Singleton Blake-Duppins was arrested in connection to the murder of 26-year-old Graham Blake, who was killed in the 2500 block of Gibbons Avenue on Friday.

Blake was found in a home by police at around 10:54 p.m.,  with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said Saturday a 19-year-old was a person of interest in the shooting and had been taken into custody.

Blake-Duppins is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply