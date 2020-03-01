Comments
RISING SUN, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead after his car struck a tree in front of a Rising Sun home, police said Sunday.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to the 1100 block of MD 276 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. A Beige Ford F-350 had struck a tree in the front yard of the home.
Police learned the F-350 had been driving when for it drove off the right side of the road, went across the driveway and struck a tree head-on.
James Shephard, 68, of Conowingo, and the passenger, Margaret Shephard, 67, also of Conowingo, were taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.
Mr. Shephard died late Saturday afternoon from his injuries, while Mrs. Shephard is still in the hospital.
Police are still investigating.