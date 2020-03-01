Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police were called to the 6800 block of Southern Cross Court for a report of a shooting Sunday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police were called to the 6800 block of Southern Cross Court for a report of a shooting Sunday morning.
Officers arrived on the scene just after 7a.m. where they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook