BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a 16-year old with two loaded handguns on Saturday.
Officers from the Southeast and Central District Action Teams made the arrest they say could have possibly prevented an armed robbery or a shooting.
The location of the arrest and the name of the 16-year-old are not being released at this time and police say if you know anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm to contact them immediately.
You just might be saving a life.
