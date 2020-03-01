  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:16-year-old, Baltimore City Police, Handguns


BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police arrested a 16-year old with two loaded handguns on Saturday.

Officers from the Southeast and Central District Action Teams made the arrest they say could have possibly prevented an armed robbery or a shooting.

The location of the arrest and the name of the 16-year-old are not being released at this time and police say if you know anyone who is illegally possessing a firearm to contact them immediately.

You just might be saving a life.

