BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Ravens are bringing home awards in back-to-back weekends.
Both Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson were honored in Kansas City this weekend at the annual 101 Awards.
The 101 Committee named Jackson the AFC Offensive Player of the Year, while Harbaugh was named the AFC Coach of the Year.
Coach Harbaugh and @Lj_era8 brought home the hardware last night at the 101 Awards‼️ pic.twitter.com/AJDR9N1nLO
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 1, 2020
Harbaugh and Jackson are also being honored by the Maxwell club at its 83rd annual banquet in Atlantic City on March 6.
Jackson will receive the Bert Bell Professional Player of the Year Award, and Harbaugh will get the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.