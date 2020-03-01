Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A moment of silence was held at Towson University to remember the student who collapsed and died after playing basketball on Friday.
Students and mourners gathered on campus Sunday morning during a brotherhood Towson event to honor Oluwadmilare “Michael” Oyinloye.
TU staff gave CPR and life support to him before he was taken to the hospital and later died.
In a statement, the school said, “The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Michael’s family and friends.”