  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Towson, Towson University


TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — A moment of silence was held at Towson University to remember the student who collapsed and died after playing basketball on Friday.

Students and mourners gathered on campus Sunday morning during a brotherhood Towson event to honor Oluwadmilare “Michael” Oyinloye.

TU staff gave CPR and life support to him before he was taken to the hospital and later died.

In a statement, the school said, “The campus community deeply mourns this devastating loss and our collective hearts are with Michael’s family and friends.”

Comments

Leave a Reply