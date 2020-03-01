RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Before prom season officials kicks off, there was a party in Randallstown, where participants dressed up in their tuxedos and gowns, ready for a night of dancing.

The event is called Night to Shine and it was held at Colonial Baptist Church in Randallstown. But participants were far from alone. This particular event was one of more than 600 around the world. It was a prom for people with disabilities.

The events started with a vision from Tim Tebow. His foundation spearheaded the rise of these events around the country and the world to create a space where people with disabilities feel connected to others.

One of the participants at that February Friday night prom was 24-year-old Micah Franklin. He is on the autism spectrum and is high functioning. He told WJZ he’s always yearned for social connections and The Night to Shine event created an opportunity for him to attend a prom, a right of passage for many young people.

“I enjoyed that people had a chance to bond in friendships and I hope it continues,” says Micah. “I hope that others do not focus on the appearance but look inside the heart.”

The event was part of Colonial Baptist Church’s Special Needs “Inspire Ministry”. The event was hosted at William S. Baer School. Alisha Williams planned the event. “We minister to people with special needs and their families in the community and our church year-round,” she said.

Micah’s mother, Diane Franklin expressed that she’s been concerned about her son maintaining friendships and relationships into adulthood, she beamed at her son’s joy during the Night to Shine event.

“I thought it was an amazing night and Micah had a lot of fun,” said Mrs. Franklin. “People with special needs want love, acceptance and friendships like anyone else and they really know how to have a good time.”

Williams says the Colonial Baptist Church will continue to organize events for people in the Baltimore region with special needs. On March 29th, they will host a Special Needs Awareness Sunday at 10:30 a.m. during their worship service.

The church’s address is 9411 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Md. 21133