ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a missing 35-year-old Annapolis man after his body was found over the weekend.
Catarino Perez De Paz was reported missing on Jan. 15 by friends. Perez De Paz was last seen around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the area of Market Space.
On March 1, Perez De Paz was located deceased by Maryland Natural Resources Police. His body was found in the Chesapeake Bay just south of the Bay Bridge and north of Price Creek.
Police are now investigating the circumstances around his death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Annapolis police at 410-268-4141.