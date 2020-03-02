Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A total of forty adults have now died from flu-related illnesses in Maryland, the state health department updated in its count Monday.
The State of Maryland released its latest report with numbers from last week.
There have been five pediatric deaths in the state so far.
In the week ending February 15, 33 adults had died, that number has jumped by seven since then, with the most recent report for the week ending February 22.
The state health department said this week’s influenza-like illness activity was high and there was widespread geographic activity.