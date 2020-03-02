



For children who recently experienced a traumatic event or who are sick, one group has discovered that stitching together a homemade blanket can make a big difference.

The blankets are sewn handmade across the Baltimore area then are collected in Hunt Valley.

For over 20 years, the blankets have been showing kids just how much the community cares.

“All of our blankets are new and they’re all handmade so that when the child wraps his arms around the blanket, they feel the love.” Fay Husted said.

The woman at the local Baltimore chapter of Project Linus know that the countless hours they spend making these blankets can really bring comfort to a child going through a very tough time.

“You just want to give back. And then you see something on TV or you see a picture of a kid and then you see him with a blanket and it just really means so much.” Husted said.

The national non-profit group has made over seven million blankets for kids across the country and over 10,000 in the Baltimore area.

They’re regularly sent to kids at hospitals like Kennedy Krieger, Shock Trauma and St. Vincent’s.

“I think it also impacts those who are making it because they feel like they are doing something that does help, especially a sick child.” Mary Martin said.

And they often get thank you notes which is part of the reason why many of these women continue to put so much of their time that they volunteer into Project Linus.

“I’ve gotten enough letters back that have told me happy stories about children when they got them they were very sick and when they got home they still had their blankets.” Mary Macedo said.

To donate to Project Linus, email fahusted@yahoo.com.