Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What an interesting day we had. This morning a low of 27 was followed by sunshine and a high of 67! A full 40-degree difference!
Our normal is now 49 high and low of 30 by the way.
Some rain Monday night and Tuesday, but continued mild air in the region.
Highs tomorrow again in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. There is clearing is expected later Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Cooler air will move our way finally and by Friday and Saturday, and we will see temperatures fall below normal once again.
Bob Turk