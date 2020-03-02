Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police have arrested 27-year-old Calvin Krasheen Fogg in the murder of East Baltimore rapper “Dee Dave.”
“Dee Dave” who’s given name is David Leroy King was fatally shot just after 5 a.m. on January 24 in the 900 block of Holgate Drive.
King, along with another man, was found shot. King died at the scene. The other man was taken to an area hospital for treatment and survived.
Fogg is also being charged with attempted first-degree murder of the second victim.
He’s being held on a no-bond status at the Baltimore County Detention Center.